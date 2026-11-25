A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a raccoon refusing to leave a flooded car until all her babies were safe and out of danger.
News organisation News9 were among the accounts sharing the video.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook reel with the same visuals.
The video is captioned, "Rescue crews battling the Kentucky flood found a mother raccoon on the roof of a sinking car, refusing to leave her three babies… what she did next left the whole crew in tears. Would you have risked it?
However, the video has an AI tag, added by the user.
We went through the Facebook page and found out that they have posted several similar AI-generated videos.
The account bio reads, "Generated videos for fun, surprise and good vibes."
Is the video AI?: We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detector, which flagged it as 98.3 percent likely to have been AI-generated.
We also ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, and three of its detectors flagged the viral clip as AI-generated.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and doesn't show real footage of a raccoon protecting her babies.
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