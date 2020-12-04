Viral Video is From 2019, Doesn’t Show MDH Owner’s ‘Last Moments’

A video is being circulated by several social media users, including some BJP leaders, to claim that it shows the “last moments” of owner of spice brand MDH 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, who passed away at the age of 98 on Thursday, 3 December.

However, Rakesh Ahuja, the man singing in the viral video and the hospital administration told The Quint that the video is not a recent one and is from September-October 2019.