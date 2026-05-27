Old Video From Tripura Shared as Clash With Police Over Cattle Trade in Bengal

A video has been going viral on social media with the claim that it shows Hindu cattle sellers protesting against the West Bengal government and clashing with the police and Central forces after Muslims in the state boycotted beef.
What did the post say?: The post was uploaded by X (formerly Twitter) user 'Taj India' on 19 May with the caption, "Muslims boycott beef due to atrocities by BJP-RSS goons After Bengali-Muslims boycott beef, Hindu cattle sellers protest against the BJP Govt, and the Hindutvavadi Govt lathicharges Hindu cattle sellers! (sic)".
The caption also alleges that central forces threw stones at Hindu women during the clash.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search of the video's keyframes via Google Lens led us to the same video uploaded on Instagram on 1 April by a user named 'India_25_news'. The video was shared with hashtags, such as #TripuraNews and #tipramothaparty.
The caption of the video loosely translated to, "On Wednesday, while campaigning in the Halahali-Asarambari ADC constituency, MLA Manoj Deb and candidate Ananta Debbarma, along with police and TSR personnel, fell victim to an attack in the Lambu area."
A Google search with the keywords 'Manoj Deb Ananta Debbarma Lambu attack' led us to several news reports from Tripura confirming that the incident took place on 1 April in the Lambu area of Tripura's Dhalai district.
This news report by Tripura Times from 1 April stated, "Fifteen personnel of the Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles were injured after workers of the Tipra Motha Party allegedly attacked the vehicles of BJP MLA Manoj Kanti Deb and party candidate Ananta Debbarma."
You can find other news reports on the same incident here and here.
The same Google search led us to a Facebook post by Headlines Tripura National on the clash which showed a video of the incident taken from a different place.
Conclusion: The video is old and is from Tripura, not West Bengal.
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