Hindus Being Beaten By Police in Pakistan? No, Claim is Misleading

On looking at the video, The Quint saw that there was a ‘T’ on the top right of the video. Recognising it as the logo of Pakistani news outlet The Express Tribune, we ran a keyword search with the words ‘elderly couple beaten by police the tribune’, we came across a news article by The Express Tribune which carried photos of the same incident and provided the details of the incident.

According to the report, the incident had taken place in November 2017 in Multan, when an elderly couple – 75-year-old Naseem Bibi and her husband – who were protesting against the Multan Development Authority (MDA) were thrashed by the Chehlak police.

According to the report, the couple were protesting against MDA officials in the Chehlak area who had allegedly threatened them to leave their land. At that time, the police arrived and started beating the couple up.

The Express Tribune further said that the police dragged the elderly couple through the street while taking them to their van.