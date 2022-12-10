Viral Video of Dance at Mangaluru College Shared With False Communal Claim

(Archives of more such claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

What is the truth?: The incident is from St Joseph Engineering College in Karnataka's Mangaluru. It happened during an informal part of the Students' Association competition, which was held on 8 December.

But the communal angle being given to the incident is misleading. Speaking to The Quint, Principal Rio D'Souza said that the performers were four boys belonging to the Muslim community, who were re-enacting a viral dance video.