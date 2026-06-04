Unrelated Video Shared as Brother of Slain UP Murder Accused Vowing Revenge

The video has garnered over 3 lakh views after it was posted on 1 June.

Asad was the main accused in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan on 28 May in Ghaziabad's Khoda area. He was gunned down by the police on 31 May after he allegedly opened fire on them while they tried to intercept him.

(You can view other archives of similar claims here, here, and here.)

What are the facts?: The claim is false as the video was taken before Asad's death and doesn't feature his brother. It reportedly features the Moin Qureshi, the brother of a Delhi-based individual Amanullah Qureshi, who was killed in northeast Delhi's Welcome area.