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Viral Post Claiming CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Facing Deportation Is False

There are no credible reports that support this statement.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A post is going viral on the internet with the claim that Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, is facing deportation from the United States.

  • This claim goes viral amid Abhijeet's return to India from the United States.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, there are no reports to support the claim that Abhijeet Dipke is facing deportation.

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How did we find out?: We did a keyword search and could not find any credible reports supporting the claim.

  • When we ran a keyword search, we found a post on X in which Abhijeet replied to influencer Shayan Krishna, who claimed that the CJP founder is being deported back to India.

  • Abhijeet replied to the post, stating that this is an attempt at distraction and warns against falling for fake news.

MEA Spokesperson's statement: At a press conference on 5 June 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, was asked if he had received any information from the US authorities regarding Abhijeet Dipke's alleged deportation.

  • He responded to the question, stating that the government has not received any such information.

  • We ran the image through Sightengine, an AI-detection tool, which confirmed that the image is 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.

Conclusion: There are no reports to support the claim that Abhijeet Dipke is facing deportation.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:   United States   deportation   Webqoof 

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