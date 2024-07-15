ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, Secret Service Agents Were Not ‘Smiling’ After Donald Trump’s Shooting

The viral photograph is altered. The original one does not show SS agents smiling after Trump was shot at.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A day after former US President Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, 14 July, social media users shared a photo of him being surrounded by Secret Service (SS) agents on social media.

The claim: The photo, which shows SS agents smiling while a bleeding Trump raised his fist in the air, is being shared to claim that the incident was "staged" or a "photo op," questioning why his protective detail was smiling.

The viral photograph is altered. The original one does not show SS agents smiling after Trump was shot at.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Altered by The Quint)

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user 'CoffeyTimeNews' was viewed over 15 lakh times.

(Archives of more posts sharing this photo with the claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The photo is altered. The original photo does not show any of the Secret Service members smiling.

How did we find out the truth?: A simple reverse image search using Google Lens led us to several social media posts (links here and here) which carried a similar photo, but did not show the SS agents smiling.

  • One can see the difference in the images below.

The viral photograph is altered. The original one does not show SS agents smiling after Trump was shot at.

A comparison of the viral photo and original photo shows how the image in the claim was altered.

(Source: X/Business Insider/Altered by The Quint)

  • The unaltered photo was published by numerous news organisations such as Business Insider and Business Standard, which we found by using the keywords 'Trump shot photo'.

    (Swipe to view both images.)

  • The photo does not show any SS agents smiling.

    (Source: Business Insider/Screenshot)

  • One of these reports credited the image to one 'Evan Vucci', whose Instagram account has a series of photos from the moment Trump was shot at.

  • None of them show any of the agents smiling.

Vucci, an Associated Press photographer, also recounted his experience and the moment of the shooting in a video shared by the AP.

Conclusion: An altered photo is being shared to falsely claim that the Secret Service agents who were a part of Donald Trump's protective detail, were smiling after the latter was shot at.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  donald trump   Fact Check   Webqoof 

