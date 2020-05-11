A minor girl was gang-raped by four men on 5 May in Rajasthan’s Tonk district. Soon after, multiple messages with an image purportedly showing the girl and claiming that she has succumbed to injuries surfaced on social media.While the incident did happen, the image going viral is that of a woman murdered by her husband in Haryana's Hisar on 16 April.THE CLAIMThe viral message claims that the woman in the image used in the post is the minor girl who was gang-raped.“Four Muslims gangraped 15-year-old Hindu girl after kidnapping her from her house (Tonk, Rajasthan). See her condition and the blood flowing on floor. Police pressuring the Victim family (sic),” the claim reads.Video of a local BJP leader Sukhbir Singh condemning the incident is also being circulated along with the claim.Old Video Used to Claim DMK Leader Assaulted Lady Doctor on DutyWHAT WE FOUNDA reverse image search using Yandex directed us to several news reports which carried the same image and suggested that it shows a woman murdered by her husband in Haryana’s Hissar.A police constable assaulted his wife with a pestle leading to her death in Hisar on Thursday, 16 April, a report by The Tribune stated.A Google search using keywords “Minor gangraped in Tonk” directed us to several news reports which helped us confirm that the incident in question was reported in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Tuesday, 5 May.A report by Hindustan Times stated that four persons were arrested in connection with the case.Quoting Tonk SP Goverdhan Lal, the report also said, “the minor was gang-raped at an isolated field near her house, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pachewar police station, on Tuesday evening. The rape survivor’s family members lodged a police complaint, where they named the four accused for kidnapping and sexually assaulting her at around 8 pm on Tuesday.”In an official statement on Twitter, Tonk Police claimed that the accused have been held and requested people to not trust rumours while adding that strict action will be taken against those who spread misleading information in connection with the case. on social media.A copy of the FIR in the case has also been made available in public domain.Hence, while the reports of the gang rape of the minor are true, incorrect image is being used along with the posts on social media.Pak Clip Passed Off as Air India Flouting Social Distancing Norms(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer)You can read all our coronavirus fact-checks here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.