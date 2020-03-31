COVID-19: Message on Army Being Deployed in Telangana is False
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several false messages are being circulated on social media, causing panic among the masses.
CLAIM
A viral message has claimed that the military is going to deployed in the state of Telangana from “midnight or tomorrow morning”. It further states that nobody will be allowed to go out of their homes and mentions the different regions where the army will be positioned.
The Quint received a query about the veracity of the claim on our WhatsApp helpline.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the claims being made in the message are untrue.
Further, the Indian Army’s official Twitter handle stated that messages about a probable declaration of emergency in mid-April and deployment of the army to help the civil administration are “fake and malicious”.
According to the Ministry of Health website, as many as 71 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, with one recovery and one death.
You can read all our fact-checked stories on coronavirus here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)