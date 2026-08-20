Viral Images of Nayanthara With Her Head Shaved at Tirumala Temple Are AI

Images of Nayanthara are going viral on social media, purportedly showing her at the Tirumala Tirupati temple with her head shaved.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the images are AI-altered and do not show authentic images of Nayanthara at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the two images using Google Lens and could not find any reports or credible sources that shared them.
Following this, we ran the images through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool.
According to the tool, the images are 99.9 percent likely to have been generated by AI.
We ran the images through another AI detector, Sightengine, which also indicated that they are very likely AI-generated.
Upon close observation, the watermark for Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, is visible.
We ran the images through SynthID, which concluded that both images were edited or generated using Google AI.
We ran a keyword search and found videos from of Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, visiting the Tirumala temple.
A report by ETV Andhra Pradesh, uploaded on , shows Nayanthara wearing the same clothes.
However, in the videos, her hair is not shaved off.
Conclusion: The images are AI-altered and do not show authentic images of Nayanthara at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.
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