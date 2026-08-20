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Viral Images of Nayanthara With Her Head Shaved at Tirumala Temple Are AI

The images were altered using Google AI tools.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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Images of Nayanthara are going viral on social media, purportedly showing her at the Tirumala Tirupati temple with her head shaved.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the images are AI-altered and do not show authentic images of Nayanthara at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the two images using Google Lens and could not find any reports or credible sources that shared them.

  • Following this, we ran the images through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool.

  • According to the tool, the images are 99.9 percent likely to have been generated by AI.

  • We ran the images through another AI detector, Sightengine, which also indicated that they are very likely AI-generated.

  • Upon close observation, the watermark for Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, is visible.

  • We ran the images through SynthID, which concluded that both images were edited or generated using Google AI.

  • We ran a keyword search and found videos from April 2026 of Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, visiting the Tirumala temple.

  • A report by ETV Andhra Pradesh, uploaded on 9 April 2026, shows Nayanthara wearing the same clothes.

  • However, in the videos, her hair is not shaved off.

Conclusion: The images are AI-altered and do not show authentic images of Nayanthara at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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