Long Distances & Discrimination: UP Villagers on Chasing COVID-19 Vaccine

Sheela Devi is a resident of Udaypur village in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district and, like many other villagers in her village and the neighbouring ones, she has only one demand – to get vaccinated.

But she says that travelling long distances, waiting for hours, standing in queues, makes it difficult for them to get the vaccine. She even alleges caste-based discrimination at the vaccine centres.

"Whoever has money, like the Thakurs and others, they come in their cars and get vaccinated while we are asked to stand in queues," she says.