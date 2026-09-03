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Does This Video Show People Protesting Over NEET-PG Paper Leaks in Jaipur? No!

We found out that the exam was cancelled due to a technical failure at the exam centres.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show students protesting over allegations of a paper leak at ION Zone, NEET-PG Centre in Sitapura, Jaipur.

  • According to the viral post, students are protesting and demanding answers following the paper leak and exam cancellation.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

The video shows chaos that unfolded following a power failure at iON Digital Zone Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

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How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search for 'NEET-PG paper leak' and could not find any credible sources reporting on it.

  • Following this, we conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found an X post that shared visuals showing a location similar to the one in the viral video.

  • According to the caption under the post, the NEET-PG exam had to be cancelled at an exam centre in Jaipur due to a power outage.

  • A keyword search led us to numerous news reports on technical failure at exam centres in Jaipur.

  • Mathrubhumi published a report, stating that the NEET PG 2026 examination was rescheduled to 5 September 2026, following a power outage that disrupted the exam on 30 August 2026.

  • The Hindu also reported on the incident, stating that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on 30 August 2026 formed a committee to investigate the power failure that caused inconvenience at the NEET-PG 2026 examination at iON Digital Zone at Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the social media posts claiming that NEET-PG exam papers were leaked in Jaipur are misleading.

  • They also stated that there were technical disruptions at the iON Digital Zone Sitapura, Rajasthan.

  • National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) posted a notice, stating that the examination could not be completed at the iON Digital Zone at Sitapura Centre due to power failure.

  • They also informed that the re-examination would be conducted on 5 September 2026.

Conclusion: The video shows chaos that unfolded following a power failure at iON Digital Zone Sitapura in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Jaipur   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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