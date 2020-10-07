Video Shows Argument Between Police And AAP MLA, Not Rahul Gandhi

A viral video showing an argument between a police officer and Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA Ajay Dutt is being circulated with the false claim that the man in the video is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The AAP MLA had shared the video on Twitter mentioning that he was asking Delhi Police officials regarding the body of Hathras victim being allegedly taken in a vehicle without a number plate, after she succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.