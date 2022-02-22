ADVERTISEMENT

Video Shows 3 Held for Spying for Pakistan in Rajasthan's Ajmer? Nope!

The video is from April 2020 when several people were booked for offering namaz during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Arpita Ghosh
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video claims that three people were arrested for spying for Pakistan in Ajmer, Rajasthan.</p></div>
i

A video showing some men wearing skull caps being thrashed by men in uniform with sticks is being shared widely on social media with a claim that three people were held in Rajasthan's Ajmer for spying for Pakistan.

On Friday, 18 February, a man identified as Mohammad Yunus, was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, reported news agency PTI.

However, we found that this video was from April 2020 and shows Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam police thrashing people for assembling and offering namaz (prayers) in violation of coronavirus rules.

Also Read

Video From Street Play Linked to Hijab Row, Shared With a Communal Spin

Video From Street Play Linked to Hijab Row, Shared With a Communal Spin
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The 15-second video is being shared on social media with the claim in Hindi, that reads, "अजमेर से पाकिस्तान के लिए जासूसी करने वाले मोहम्मद यूनुस,अहमद मौलाना,और सद्दाम को सेना ने हिरासत में लिया."

(Translation: Army detained Mohammed Yunus, Ahmed Maulana, and Saddam who spied for Pakistan from Ajmer.)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the tweet can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/9N32-QM93">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

An archive of the tweet can be seen here

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Several social media users have shared the video along with the same claim on Facebook and Twitter and the archived links can be seen here, here, and here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video is massively viral on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/search/videos/?q=%E0%A4%85%E0%A4%9C%E0%A4%AE%E0%A5%87%E0%A4%B0%20%E0%A4%B8%E0%A5%87%20%E0%A4%AA%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%95%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%B8%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%A4%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%A8%20%E0%A4%95%E0%A5%87%20%E0%A4%B2%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%8F%20%E0%A4%9C%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%B8%E0%A5%82%E0%A4%B8%E0%A5%80%20%E0%A4%95%E0%A4%B0%E0%A4%A8%E0%A5%87%20%E0%A4%B5%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%B2%E0%A5%87%20%E0%A4%AE%E0%A5%8B%E0%A4%B9%E0%A4%AE%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%AE%E0%A4%A6%20%E0%A4%AF%E0%A5%82%E0%A4%A8%E0%A5%81%E0%A4%B8%2C%E0%A4%85%E0%A4%B9%E0%A4%AE%E0%A4%A6%20%E0%A4%AE%E0%A5%8C%E0%A4%B2%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%A8%E0%A4%BE&amp;sde=AbrncOC9Eo4JY_OLJrNRxWbosfm1ezmJR0aX8OWKgLG1ilxgg98ELbozPbV_g85X9dPMRY0BVOKSo_9vqwB3JHXI">Facebook</a>.</p></div>

The video is massively viral on Facebook.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Also Read

Old Photo of Accident in Meghalaya Shared With a Misleading Claim About BSF

Old Photo of Accident in Meghalaya Shared With a Misleading Claim About BSF

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Since the claim mentioned that three were detained from Ajmer for spying for Pakistan, we looked for the incident on Google. This lead us to news reports that mentioned that one Mohammad Yunus, was arrested in Ajmer for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

We then fragmented the viral video using InVid, a video verification tool, and conducted a reverse image search on several keyframes.

A Yandex reverse search result led us to a video on YouTube that was published on 18 April 2020.

The title in Hindi, translated to, 'people offering prayers at Ukala road in Ratlam'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Video from 18 April 2020.</p></div>

Video from 18 April 2020.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Taking this as a cue, we looked for news reports in the incident.

A report by NDTV India on 18 April 2020 read that police thrashed people who had assembled for Friday prayers in Ratlam.

Some people were arrested while offering namaz located in front of the Sudama complex on Unkala Road in Ratlam.

The accused were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread a dangerous disease), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Story from 18 April 2020.</p></div>

Story from 18 April 2020.

(Source: NDTV India/Screenshot)

Also Read

Police Assaulting Burqa-Clad Women in Ghaziabad Falsely Shared as From Karnataka

Police Assaulting Burqa-Clad Women in Ghaziabad Falsely Shared as From Karnataka
ADVERTISEMENT

We also found a tweet by Anurag Dwary, resident editor of NDTV, who had tweeted the video on 17 April 2020. The viral part can be seen in the video from 0:23-0:38 secs.

Clearly, a video from 2020 is being shared on social media falsely claiming that three people were detained for spying for Pakistan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×