Video Shows 3 Held for Spying for Pakistan in Rajasthan's Ajmer? Nope!

A video showing some men wearing skull caps being thrashed by men in uniform with sticks is being shared widely on social media with a claim that three people were held in Rajasthan's Ajmer for spying for Pakistan.

On Friday, 18 February, a man identified as Mohammad Yunus, was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, reported news agency PTI.

However, we found that this video was from April 2020 and shows Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam police thrashing people for assembling and offering namaz (prayers) in violation of coronavirus rules.