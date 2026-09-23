Does This Video Show a 136-Year-Old Mosque Being Demolished in Kolkata? No!

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a mosque being demolished in Kolkata to build a temple for Lord Rama.
The video is captioned, "In India, the historic 136-year-old Ghori Jama Masjid near Kolkata Airport was brutally demolished to make way for a Ram temple."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a few videos carrying similar visuals and captions suggesting it shows the house of a killer.
The video's caption states that the video shows the house belonging to Mostafa, who sexually assaulted and killed a child, Koli.
We found another video carrying similar visuals which is captioned, "Tension Surrounding Koli's Murder. It has been reported that an angry mob attacked and vandalised the home of Mostafa, the accused in Koli's murder.
Following this, we ran a keyword search and found reports of the incident.
The Daily Observer, an English-language newspaper based in Bangladesh, shared the same visuals and reported on the incident.
According to them, a mob vandalised the house of the accused arrested in the case of the sexual assault and murder of a ten-year-old child in Pabna, Bangladesh.
According to reports, two people were arrested in the sexual assault and murder of ten-year-old girl Kamrun Nahar Koli, who was from Kulunia village in Pabna, Bangladesh.
Following the incident, angry locals vandalised the houses of the two accused.
Conclusion: The video shows a mob vandalising the house of a man accused of sexual assault and murder in Bangladesh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)