Old, Unrelated Video Shared To Show Gurjar Community Supporting Kalyan Bainsla

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Gurjar community rallying in support of Kalyan Bainsla in Gurgaon.
News organisations Free Press Journal and Money Control also shared the same visuals with similar claims.
The video went viral after a man named Bainsla was arrested in a hit-and-run case involving him knocking down a biker with his car in Gurgaon.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded in 2025, carrying visuals similar to the viral video.
The video was uploaded to Instagram on by a user, 'jatsamaj_official'.
The video was uploaded more than a year before the incident.
This debunks the claim that the video is related to the Gurgaon hit-and-run case.
We have reached out to the Instagram page for more context of the video and the story will be updated once we hear back.
What happened recently:
The incident happened on , when a biker named Sia was thrown off her motorbike after Kalyan Bainsla hit her bike.
The video was captured by a camera mounted on the biker's vehicle.
According to a report by The Print, many people from the Gujjar community came to support Bainsla and the community, following his arrest.
They have been speaking out against their community being allegedly treated as criminals following the incident.
Conclusion: The video is old and unrelated to the Gurgaon hit-and-run case.
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