Unrelated Video of Youth Dancing Falsely Shared To Be From CJP Protest in Mumbai

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show youth dancing to a Bollywood song at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement in Shivaji Park, Mumbai.
One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "This video is from the CJP movement that took place today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where some youths stole the show by dancing to the song 'Character Dheela Hai' "
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video with similar visuals and a caption claiming it is from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.
One of the videos sharing the same visuals has a caption that reads, "Street Dance battle at IIT Delhi"
We found a video sharing the same visuals; however, from a different angle.
While running a keyword search, we found out that a cultural festival named 'Rendezvous' was conducted by IIT Delhi from to .
We noticed that the video shot from a different angle had a poster on the ground with a logo that looked similar to the official logo of 'Rendezvous'.
Conclusion: The claim is false, as the video shows a dance battle from an event at IIT Delhi.
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