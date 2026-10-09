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Unrelated Video of Youth Dancing Falsely Shared To Be From CJP Protest in Mumbai

We found out that the video is from a cultural event at IIT Delhi.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show youth dancing to a Bollywood song at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement in Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

One of the posts sharing the video is captioned, "This video is from the CJP movement that took place today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where some youths stole the show by dancing to the song 'Character Dheela Hai' "

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows a dance battle from an event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video with similar visuals and a caption claiming it is from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

  • One of the videos sharing the same visuals has a caption that reads, "Street Dance battle at IIT Delhi"

  • We found a video sharing the same visuals; however, from a different angle.

  • While running a keyword search, we found out that a cultural festival named 'Rendezvous' was conducted by IIT Delhi from 28 September 2026 to 1 October 2026.

  • We noticed that the video shot from a different angle had a poster on the ground with a logo that looked similar to the official logo of 'Rendezvous'.

Conclusion: The claim is false, as the video shows a dance battle from an event at IIT Delhi.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   IIT-Delhi   Fact-Check 

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