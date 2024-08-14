Clip Of Woman Carried by Mob in Bangladesh Shared With A False Communal Claim

A video showing a woman being carried by a mob of men is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: Those sharing wrote, "In Bangladesh, Muslims killed a Hindu family and kidnapped their daughter."
Who shared it?: X users Salwan Momika, HinduVoice and right-wing media organisation Sudarshan News.
This post recorded 1.5 million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: No, the claim is false.
Taking advantage of the unrest in Bangladesh, the woman's husband tried abducting her with the help of a mob in Noakhali. The couple was separated and the woman was living at her father's home.
What we found: Some claims mentioned that the incident was from Naokhali, Bangladesh.
Taking a clue from the claims, we ran a relevant keyword search using words such as "woman kidnapped noakhali bangladesh"
The keyword search led us to a post on Facebook by a user named Md Omar Faruk Noyon. This was uploaded on 8 August.
It included the same viral video. The caption noted that a Hindu girl was 'picked up' by a Hindu boy who was her ex-husband with a mob. They came in two to three big cars.
The user further wrote that the locals in the area criticised the situation and they handed them over to the army.
Lastly, it read that there was no involvement of Muslims/any other political party here.
We came across another post on Facebook by a user named Mahfuz Alam who uploaded a live stream showing multiple men inside a room engaged in an argument.
The user wrote that three kidnappers were caught while picking up a Hindu girl at Maishai Kumar's house. He noted that the accused were handed over to the army.
We ran another keyword search and came across two news reports Prothomalo and Kalbela.
The reports mentioned that people referred to it as communal violence. However, the woman's father and villagers said that the incident is true but, it was not a case of communal attack or violence.
Talking to the villagers, they found that the woman moved from her husband's house to her father's house due to a marital dispute.
The villagers came forward after hearing the scream of the woman and vandalised the bus. At that time, they arrested three people including the woman's husband and handed them to the army.
The Quint spoke to a journalist from Bangladesh who clarified that the claim was fake and the woman and her husband belonged to the Hindu community.
Conclusion: This video is being shared with a false communal claim that a Muslim mob abducted a Hindu girl in Bangladesh.
