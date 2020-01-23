VHP Leader’s Video Used to Claim Naseeruddin Shah’s Kin Is Pro-CAA

Now, a viral video on the internet claims that the man seen in the video is Rizwan Ahmed, Naseeruddin Shah’s brother, and supports CAA. In the video, the man can be heard saying that no Muslim has ever faced any difficulty in India and they have been placed at highest of positions through the years.

“Prime Minister and Home Minister kept saying that it is only for the infiltrators. The people who are protesting against it, do they want that we should give citizenship to all the terrorists coming in from Pakistan?” he adds.

The claim along with the video reads: ‘रिज़वान अहमद (नसीरुद्दीन शाह का भाई) का ये वीडियो सुनने वाला है कि जिसने इतनी सच्चाई से बोला है जो आज तक किसी ने नहीं बोला’ (Translated: You should listen to Rizwan Ahmed’s (Naseeruddin Shah’s brother) video who, with such honesty, has said something that nobody has ever said.)