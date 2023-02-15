Old Video From South Africa Shared as ‘Tsunami in Turkey’ After Earthquake
The video dates back to March 2017 and does not show a tsunami in earthquake-hit Turkey.
A video showing waves flooding a beach is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows a tsunami in Turkey, which was rocked by strong earthquakes on 6 and 7 February.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification extension on Google Chrome.
One such search result led us to a video on YouTube shared on 13 March 2017.
It mentioned that the video showed the Durban beachfront being flooded by massive waves.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for more details about the incident.
South African news portal The Citizen published an article on 12 March 2017, carrying a screenshot of the viral video.
It mentioned that a cyclone off the coast of Madagascar had caused a storm along Durban's North Beach, after which the beach was closed by the authorities.
Local media also reported on the "mini-tsunami" in 2017, carrying visuals of the viral video.
Conclusion: The video dates back to March 2017 and shows a beach in Durban, South Africa being flooded by waves.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
Topics: Turkey Tsunami Fact Check
