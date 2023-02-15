ADVERTISEMENT

Old Video From South Africa Shared as ‘Tsunami in Turkey’ After Earthquake

The video dates back to March 2017 and does not show a tsunami in earthquake-hit Turkey.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Video From South Africa Shared as 'Tsunami in Turkey' After Earthquake
A video showing waves flooding a beach is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows a tsunami in Turkey, which was rocked by strong earthquakes on 6 and 7 February.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video dates back to March 2017 and shows a beach in Durban, South Africa.

How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification extension on Google Chrome.

The video was published in 2017.

(Source: YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

  • It mentioned that the video showed the Durban beachfront being flooded by massive waves.

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked for more details about the incident.

  • South African news portal The Citizen published an article on 12 March 2017, carrying a screenshot of the viral video.

Several local media outlets carried reports on the beach being flooded.

(Source: The Citizen/Screenshot)

  • It mentioned that a cyclone off the coast of Madagascar had caused a storm along Durban's North Beach, after which the beach was closed by the authorities.

  • Local media also reported on the "mini-tsunami" in 2017, carrying visuals of the viral video.

Conclusion: The video dates back to March 2017 and shows a beach in Durban, South Africa being flooded by waves.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Turkey   Tsunami   Fact Check 

