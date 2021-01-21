Video of Truck Catching Fire in Pune Viral as Hyderabad Flyover’s
The accident took place on Pune’s Warje Bridge on 5 December 2020.
Video of a truck which caught fire on the Warje bridge in Pune on 5 December 2020 is being shared on social media as that from Hyderbad’s Gawchibaoli flyover.
CLAIM
The aforementioned video in which one can see a massive explosion occurring in a truck on a flyover is being circulated on Facebook and YouTube.
The video is being shared with a claim in English and Telugu which translates to: ‘Oil tanker fire on Gawchibaoli flyover’.
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the viral video into multiple keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and ran a reverse image search on one of the frames. This directed us to a Facebook post dated 8 December 2020 which claimed that the video is from Warje Bridge in Pune.
We searched Google with ‘Pune Warje Bridge explosion’ and found reports by the Times of India and Dainik Bhaskar which carried the details and video of the incident.
The TOI report quoted fire brigade officials as saying that the truck was carrying food supplies for a popular food chain in the city.
We also found a tweet by Cyberabad traffic police calling out the fake claims being circulated with the video. “This viral video is not of Gachibowli flyover. It is a FALSE news. It had happened on the Warje bridge, Pune a few days back. No such incidents have occurred in Hyderabad,” the tweet reads.
Clearly, video of an incident from Pune has gone viral on social media with a claim that it is from Hyderabad.
