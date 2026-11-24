A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the transformation around the Howrah Bridge following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming to power in West Bengal.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found an Instagram reel with the same visuals.
The Instagram username matched the watermark visible in the viral video.
The caption states, "This video is an AI-generated concept showing how Howrah Bus Station could be transformed through modern transit infrastructure and urban redevelopment. T
We went through the Instagram page and found out that they have posted several similar AI-generated concept videos.
Is the video AI?: We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detector, which flagged it as 99.9 percent likely to have been AI-generated.
Following this, we ran the video through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited with Google AI because it detected a SynthID watermark.
Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and doesn't show an actual transformation of Howrah Bridge.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)