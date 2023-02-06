Fact-Check: Video From Germany Passed Off as Steam Train in Himachal Pradesh
The video shows the Brocken Railway in Germany's Harz Mountains area.
A video of a train passing through snowy woods is being shared on social media as a video from Himachal Pradesh.
How did we find out?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to a similar video on Facebook, whose caption mentioned that it showed the Brocken Railway in Germany's Harz Mountains National Park.
Using relevant keywords, we looked for more visuals of the train.
This took us to a YouTube short, which shared the same video, also mentioning its location as Germany.
A similar video published by DW Travel's verified Facebook page showed a similar train.
Its caption said that it showed the Brocken Railway that ran in Germany's Harz Mountains region.
We found a photograph of the Brocken Railway on stock image website Alamy, which was the same as the train in the viral video.
One can see that the colour pattern matches on both trains.
Conclusion: The video is not from Himachal Pradesh, but shows a steam train operating in Germany's Harz Mountains.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
