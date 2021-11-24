Video of Somnath Temple Passed Off as Kashi Vishwanath Temple Post Renovation

A video of an illuminated temple is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows the first glimpse of the Kashi Vishwanath temple situated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh after renovation.

However, we found out that the temple seen in the video is the Somnath temple located in Gujarat and the viral visuals have been in circulation since March.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple has undergone renovation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath temple Corridor project on 13 December.