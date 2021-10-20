Clip of Petrol Pump Worker’s Abduction Falsely Shared as Incident From UP

A clip showing a man being abducted from a petrol pump is going viral on social media. In the clip, a man, seen fuelling a black car, is promptly abducted by the customer, who pushes the employee into the car while someone pulls him in.

Social media users are sharing the video, claiming that it is from Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun and that the employee was abducted because he had a lot of money on him.

The claim comes amid an increase in fuel prices across the country, which has now hit an all-time high.

However, The Quint found that the video was from Saudi Arabia’s Hail. The incident, which happened on 28 September, involved a team of three Saudi nationals abducting and robbing petrol pump workers.