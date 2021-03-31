Video of Saudi Arabia’s Event Shared as Holi Celebrations in India

A video of a colourful fireworks display has been shared on social media as Holi celebrations. Some users went on to claim that the celebrations took place at the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh.

However, the video dates back to October 2018 and shows a daylight fireworks display for a ‘creativity event’, Tanween at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (KACWC), also known as Ithra, in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran city.