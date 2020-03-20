Old Video Shared as COVID-19 Suspects Landing in Ethiopian Airport

Amid growing concerns over COVID-19, visuals of a massive panic at an airport are doing the rounds on social media. The video claims that an Ethiopian Airlines plane from Italy, full of people infected with coronavirus, has landed at Addis Ababa Airport. Staff and security personnel can be seen catering to the alarmed passengers.

The caption of a Facebook post read, “The Ethiopian Airlines flight from Italy this evening to Addis Ababa airport. Most of the passengers are infected with the virus, and there is no strength except in God.”