Clip of Protest in Kerala Shared as One From Karnataka With False Communal Claim

A video showing the carcass of a cow on top of a car and a huge mob is being shared on social media platforms.
What does the post say?: Those sharing claimed that the video showed cows being killed by people of the Muslim community in Karnataka.
Users also wrote that in the states of India where the Muslim population is in the majority, the law and the Constitution have been murdered.
Is this true?: No, the claim is false.
The incident is from Pulpally in Kerala. Protests broke out after the death of an ecotourism guide in an elephant encounter, near the Kuruvadweep tourist centre.
While some people released air from the vehicle's tyres, others placed the carcass of a cow that had been killed by a tiger to emphasise the gravity of the situation.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google and Yandex reverse image on some of them.
We came across a post on Instagram by a user named Wayanandview from 17 February and found similarities between the two.
It was uploaded with the caption, "When the people took the law into their hands in Pulpalli."
With a relevant keyword search, we came across two reports by the Hindustan Times and The Print from February.
Both media organisations covered the protests that arose following the death of a 52-year-old ecotourism guide in an elephant attack near the Kuruvadweep tourist center.
The crowd also surrounded a forest department vehicle and placed a wreath on it to convey the message that the department had not effectively safeguarded people from animal attacks.
Some individuals went on to puncture the vehicle's tires, while a few others placed the remains of a cow which was killed by a tiger the previous day, to emphasise the gravity of the situation.
Malayalam news organisation Asianet News streamed the incident live on their Facebook page. They uploaded the stream with the caption, "People stop forest's jeep at Pulpalli. Riots in Wayanad: Live. (sic)"
Conclusion: The video is being falsely shared as one from Karnataka with a false communal spin.
