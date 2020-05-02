A video clip showing a group of men pelting stones at a building is viral with the false claim that it's an incident in Bihar and the alleged perpetrators are from the minority community, while the so-called victim – Sunny Gupta – is a Hindu. The caption this video is being shared with communalises the incident and incites people by suggesting it will go unnoticed because the 'victim is a Hindu'.In fact, the incident actually occurred in Pakistan’s Hyderabad, when members of a banned sectarian outfit pelted stones at the house of a man, accusing him of blasphemy.Old Video Used for False Claim of Muslims Flouting Lockdown in GujCLAIMThe post is viral on Facebook and it claims that some Muslims were throwing stones at the house of the deceased in Bihar, who the post names as Sunny Gupta. The post received thousands of shares on the social media platform.It also claims that the group returned to attack his house while the police looked on helplessly.“Nobody will say anything because the victim is a Hindu,” the post goes on to claim.The Facebook post attached above had over 6k shares at the time this story was published. It also had 48k views.Many other people also shared the 30-second long video on Facebook.The video was also shared on Twitter.WHAT WE FOUNDWe split the video into multiple keyframes which are still images from within the video. A quick reverse image search helped us come across two posts which suggested the incident could be from Pakistan. The posts also said that the video showed members of Sipah-e-Sahaba (a political party and organisation in Pakistan) vandalising a house. Both the tweets were dated to 23 and 24 April, 2020.Finally, we came across a tweet by Bilal Farooqui, a journalist based in Pakistan. According to Farooqui's post, dated 23 April, members of Sipah-e-Sahaba were seen throwing stones at the house of a man, adding that the reason was that the attackers had accused him of committing blasphemy.Mother, Daughter Killed in UP, Incident Given False Communal SpinFarooqui further credited the video to Zawar Asghar Ali Baloch. According to his Twitter bio, Farooqui is a 2014 Henry Luce Fellow and has worked with Tribune 24/7, The Express Tribune, The News, Samaa TV, Daily Times and Pakistan Today.While we could not find any news reports of the incident, we had one more clue which helped us ascertain the incident occurred in Pakistan. The uniform of the policemen visible in the video matches one worn by Pakistan police personnel.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)