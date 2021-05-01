Video of Oxygen Express From Maha Shared as Saudi Arabia’s Supply

A video of oxygen tankers being carried on a train has been shared on social media with the false claim that it shows oxygen being shipped from Saudi Arabia to India.

This comes amid a shortage of oxygen and beds in hospitals across the country, as we deal with the surge in COVID cases.

While, it is true that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has helped the Indian Embassy there to supply 80MT of liquid medical oxygen, the video being shared is of the Oxygen Express traveling between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.