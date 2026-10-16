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Video of a Man Trying to Assault a Minor Shared with False Communal Claim

We found out that the accused has been identified as Vishal Singh.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video showing CCTV footage from inside a temple in Maharashtra, where a man, claimed to be a Muslim construction worker named Mohammad Hussain, who tried to sexually assault a minor is being shared on social media.

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, a labourer working for a metro contractor.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a Moneycontrol report sharing the same visuals.

  • According to the report, a man was arrested for allegedly trying to force himself on a ten-year-old girl inside a temple in Pune's Nigdi.

  • The report states that the accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, a labourer working for a metro contractor.

  • A keyword search led us to a few reports on the same incident.

  • ABP Live published a report, stating that the accused in the case has been identified as Vishal Singh, a migrant labourer who works at a metro construction site.

  • News organisation NDTV also published an article, reporting that the accused has been identified as Vishal, a migrant contract labourer.

  • The article also reports that, according to the Pune police senior inspector Mahesh Bansode, the Nigdi police took immediate action and detained the accused.

Conclusion: The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh not Mohammad Hussain as mentioned in the claim.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Maharashtra   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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