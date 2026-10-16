Video of a Man Trying to Assault a Minor Shared with False Communal Claim

A video showing CCTV footage from inside a temple in Maharashtra, where a man, claimed to be a Muslim construction worker named Mohammad Hussain, who tried to sexually assault a minor is being shared on social media.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, a labourer working for a metro contractor.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a Moneycontrol report sharing the same visuals.
According to the report, a man was arrested for allegedly trying to force himself on a ten-year-old girl inside a temple in Pune's Nigdi.
The report states that the accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, a labourer working for a metro contractor.
A keyword search led us to a few reports on the same incident.
ABP Live published a report, stating that the accused in the case has been identified as Vishal Singh, a migrant labourer who works at a metro construction site.
News organisation NDTV also published an article, reporting that the accused has been identified as Vishal, a migrant contract labourer.
The article also reports that, according to the Pune police senior inspector Mahesh Bansode, the Nigdi police took immediate action and detained the accused.
Conclusion: The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh not Mohammad Hussain as mentioned in the claim.
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