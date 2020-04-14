Video of Man Hoarding Ration is From Pakistan, Not India

The caption of the video, when translated using Google translate reads: “Imran Khan said in his first speech that some people will get so much ration that they will start selling.”

We then searched on YouTube using keywords “man selling ration shop pakistan” and found two videos uploaded by Pakistani media outlets namely Capital TV and Urdu News 24 7.

The caption along with Capital TV video dated 7 April suggested that the video is from Pakistan’s Karachi.

Further, we could identify the brand of one of the products kept at the shop using a clearer video and a longer version of the video that The Quint received on WhatsApp.

The packet mentions ‘Shan’ and ‘Biryani’ and a text written in Urdu, which have been highlighted in yellow. The same packets can be seen lying in the shop at the end of the viral video.

On translating the text, we found that it mentions ‘Pulao Biryani.’