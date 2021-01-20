AIMIM Leader’s Murder in Hyderabad Shared as Incident in Delhi

A gory video showing three men beating a man to death on a busy expressway in Hyderabad has gone viral with the false claim that the video is from Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

The murder actually took place in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar, where an AIMIM leader, Mohammed Khaleel, was hacked to death at pillar number 248 of the PVNR Expressway. The Station House Officer (SHO) G Suresh of the Rajendranagar Police Station confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the video was of the same case and the three accused have been arrested.