AIMIM Leader’s Murder in Hyderabad Shared as Incident in Delhi
The murder actually took place in Hyderabad, where an AIMIM leader, Mohammed Khaleel, was hacked to death.
A gory video showing three men beating a man to death on a busy expressway in Hyderabad has gone viral with the false claim that the video is from Delhi’s Karol Bagh.
The murder actually took place in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar, where an AIMIM leader, Mohammed Khaleel, was hacked to death at pillar number 248 of the PVNR Expressway. The Station House Officer (SHO) G Suresh of the Rajendranagar Police Station confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the video was of the same case and the three accused have been arrested.
CLAIM
The video was shared with the claim,
“दिल्ली करोल बाग ने सरेआम एक आदमी की हत्या संवेदनहीन लोग और समाज अब इन हत्यारे लोगो के लिए कौन सी सजा होनी चाहिए जब सीधा सीधा अपराध दिख रहा है तो अदालत और पुलिस सीधा इन लोगो को सरेआम गोली मारे या इन लोगो को जनता के हवाले किया जाये”
(Translation: “A man was murdered in Delhi’s Karol Bagh in public. Insensitive people and society, now what punishment should be given to these murderers? When direct crime is seen, then the court and police should directly shoot these people in public or hand them over to the public?”)
The Quint has blurred the screenshots due to their graphic nature. Viewer’s discretion is advised.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A relevant keyword search led us to a recent report on The Hindu, dated 11 January 2021.
The report stated that a 33-year-old AIMIM leader and a realtor, Mohammed Khaleel, was hacked to death by three people on the busy Rajendranagar-Attapur main road on the night of 10 January.
The three accused were identified as Shaik Rasheed, the chef and owner of Garib Nawaz Hotel, and his two workers, Mohammed Azmath and Syed Imran.
Taking hints from this, we came across a YouTube video from a local news channel, ‘Hyderabad Tak’, which carried visuals of the police inspecting the crime scene.
The same pillars and curb, as in the viral video, can be seen in a still from the YouTube video below.
Speaking to The Quint’s WebQoof team, SHO G Suresh, at the Rajendranagar Police Station, confirmed that the viral video was indeed from Hyderabad and shows the murder of Mohammed Khaleel.
“A case was booked and the three accused have been arrested. They have been sent to remand,” Suresh added.
A report by The News Minute states that according to preliminary investigations the murder took place over financial disputes. Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy stated that the main accused, Rasheed was unable to repay a loan he had taken from Khaleel and came up with the plan to “eliminate him”.
Evidently, a viral video of a murder in Hyderabad has been falsely shared as an incident in Delhi.
