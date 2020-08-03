Video of Man Forced to Drink Urine Falsely Viral With Caste Angle

Further, we reached out to Barmer police to confirm the details of the incident. Speaking to The Quint, Khinv Singh Bhati, Additional SP, Barmer confirmed that such an incident had happened at Chohtan block but that there was no caste angle at all and that those involved all hail from the same caste - Bhil - and the same community.

“The man had entered and spent the night at the house of another man when he was not present and his wife was there. When the family members of this man found out, they caught him and beat him up and forced him to drink urine,” SP Bhati said, adding that later, the men involved also sorted out the matter among themselves without approaching the police.

“When we came to hear of the incident, we lodged a suo-motu complaint and named six people in the FIR and arrested them,” SP Bhati told The Quint. When asked about what he was made to drink, SP Bhati said that it had not been tested so could not be verified as such but that is what the police had been told by the parties.

The Quint also checked a copy of the FIR lodged by the police and found that all the men were indeed from the same caste. The FIR also mentioned that the incident had taken place on 25 July and that it had come to the notice of the police on 28 July, after which action was taken. The matter has now been disposed of, SP Bhati said.