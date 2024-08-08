Video Of An Injured Man Shared Misidentified Hamas's Ismail Haniyeh Before Death

A video showing a man bleeding profusely and being treated by medical professionals is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: Those sharing claimed it shows now deceased Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Haniyeh was reportedly killed by Israeli forces on 31 July in Tehran, Iran, when he went to visit for the oath-taking of the new president of the country, Masoud Pezeshkian.
This post recorded 48.8K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: The claim is false.
The video is old, from 2023, and shows an injured Palestinian local. It predates the death of Haniyeh in July.
What we found: We divided the video into a few screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on it.
We came across the same video on Mohammed Obied, a Palestinian journalist’s profile from 6 November 2023.
It was uploaded with the caption, “We are all ready to sacrifice for the resistance. The Mukhtar of the Aqeelan family said this after his sons were martyred in the Beach Camp."
We have reached out to the journalist and the story will be updated once the response comes.
It did not mention anything about the man being a Hamas leader.
Similarly, a post on X by Omani newspaper Rassd Oman from 6 November 2023 also included the same video. They also published the video on their website.
Conclusion: The video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Ismail Haniyeh.
