Video of Woman Collapsing Shared as ‘Death Due to Coronavirus’
CLAIM
A video which shows a woman collapsing in an electronic store has been shared on Facebook with a claim that the girl had coronavirus because of which she collapsed and died within two minutes.
The claim with the post reads, “This is coronavirus, coronavirus attack her and she dead in 2 minits , now coronavirus have China, India, Malaysia, Singapore. ples everybody careful (sic).”
Coronavirus has claimed more than 100 lives in China’s Wuhan thus far and patients have been tested positive for the same and are undergoing treatment in several other countries including India.
The video had been viewed over 9,900 times and shared over 200 times at the time of writing the story.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
The video has been shared with an absolutely false claim. The woman’s father spoke to the local media in Malayasia to debunk the false narrative and said, “My daughter did not die of coronavirus. That is incorrect. My whole family is upset with irresponsible parties spreading information without prior checks.”
Reportedly, the girl died because of a heart attack.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse search on one of the key frames of the video after fragmenting it using InVid, we came across an article on a portal called BH Online which had carried the same video. This article identified the woman in the video as 20-year-old Nur Izzah Izzati who had gone to a mobile shop to buy accessories.
As per BH Online, the woman was rushed to a hospital but to no avail.
Speaking to the daily, the woman’s father also said, “For those who don’t know anything please stop sharing the video with the caption that she died of coronavirus and make baseless accusations.”
