No, This Video Doesn’t Show Indian Gymnast Shubashree More at 2025 World Cup

A video showing a gymnast dressed in blue, performing a ball routine on a stage is being widely shared on social media as one of an Indian gymnast.
The claim: The clip is being shared with text which claims, "Shubhshree Udaysingh More, daughter of a railway police constable from Satara district at FGI Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2025 held in Lombardy, Italy (sic)."
How do we know?: We began by carrying out a reverse image search on some frames of the video using Google Lens.
This led us to a YouTube video which showed the same visuals, titled 'Sofia Raffaeli ITA Ball Final - World Championships 2023 Valencia', which was shared in August 2023.
Taking details from this video, we looked for more information and visuals using relevant keywords.
This search found a post shared by the International Gymnastics Federation's (FIG) verified Facebook page, which also identified the athlete as Sofia Raffaeli.
The 2023 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships were held in Valencia, Spain and were also considered as the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
A video of Raffaeli's ball routine was also shared on the World Gymnastics Channel, the official YouTube channel of the FIG.
It also carried videos of More's ball routine in 2023, showing that the Indian gymnast competed in the 'junior' category that year.
As per information available on FIG's website, More participated in the qualifiying rounds for the 2025 championships.
However, she did not qualify for the championship itself, as she secured positions between 60 and 65 for different types of routines.
Conclusion: A video of Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli is being falsely shared as one of Indian gymnast Shubhashree More.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)