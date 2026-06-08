Video of Women Being Forced To Shave Their Heads Shared With False Claim

A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show girls in Bangladesh being forced to shave their heads due to the fear that their appearance could cause 'sexual temptation'.
What does the video show?: The 17-second clip shows a man forcefully cutting the hair of two girls who have been tied to a tree.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a news report sharing the same visuals.
The article by Poribortoner Dak, a news outlet, reported that three women were tied up, tortured, and their was hair cut off on charges of stealing a gold chain in Rupganj, Bangladesh.
Based on the report, we did a keyword search and found a video posted by ATN Bangla News on sharing the same visuals. The video captions, 'Three women tied up and their hair cut off in Rupganj on charges of theft'.
Claim debunked: Shohanur Rahman, a Bangladeshi fact-checker, debunked the viral claim on X, stating that the women had their hair shaved and were tortured over a theft allegation.
Conclusion: The video shows women being tortured on charges of theft in Rupganj, Bangladesh.
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