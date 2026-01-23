Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Christian Student Assaulted in Pakistan

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user '@RealBababanaras' had gathered over 1.35 lakh views on the platform.
The video is from Iraq and shows a father brutally assaulting his daughter. He was arrested after the video went viral online.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search which led us to a Facebook post carrying similar visuals, which was shared on 30 October 2025.
The post's caption, when translated, said that it showed visuals of a father beating his daughter in Baghdad, Iraq.
We then ran a keyword search in Arabic, using the term 'Baghdad man beats daughter' [والد بغداد يضرب ابنته] on YouTube and Google to look for more information.
This led us to a video uploaded on the verified page of Iraqi news outlet Al Mashhad, which had carried it in its report on 1 November 2025.
The reporter called the video "unbearable," noting that the video showed a man beating his young daughter with a water hose.
He added that after public outrage among Iraqis, authorities identified, located, and took the man into judicial custody, while the daughter was sent to a specialised institution.
A report by news outlet Al Jeebal mentioned that Rusafa Police in Baghdad arrested the father and that the daughter "was referred to specialists to monitor her health condition."
In a statement issued on 30 October 2025, the police said that the accused was immediately detained and that "necessary legal procedures were taken against him in accordance with the provisions of the law,” the report noted.
Conclusion: A video of domestic violence from Baghdad, Iraq, is being shared as that of a communal incident against a Christian student in Pakistan.
