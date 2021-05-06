Video of Girl Trying to Give Water to COVID+ Father is Not From WB

As per the article published on 4 May, the incident took place in Koyyanapeta in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district when a man struggled to breathe and his daughter tried to give him water but the wife attempted to hold the daughter back, fearing infection.

The man, identified as one Asiri Naidu, a daily wage worker died in front of his family. He had come back from Vijayawada as he tested positive for COVID.

Fearing COVID-19, locals had asked the family to stay outside the village and even when Naidu’s condition deteriorated, the locals did not offer help to take him to the hospital, the TNM report added.

Further, journalist Charan Teja tweeted the viral visuals mentioning the details of the incident.