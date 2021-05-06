Video of Girl Trying to Give Water to COVID+ Father is Not From WB
We found that the video is from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district and is being falsely linked to West Bengal.
Several social media users have falsely linked a viral video from Andhra Pradesh to the violence that erupted after the Trinamool Congress won in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.
We found that the viral video is from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district when a girl tried to give water to her father who had recently tested positive for coronavirus.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads: “प●बंगाल में ममता के खूनी भेड़िये निर्ममता की सारी हदें पार कर चुके हैं।अविलम्ब निर्णय लो मोदी जी अन्यथा ये चीत्कारें कभी माफ नहीं करेगी...Article356 राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाकर प्रतिकार कीजिये... अन्यथा आने वाला समय माफ नहीं करेगा...”
(Translated: Mamta's bloody wolves in West Bengal have crossed all limits of ruthlessness. Take a quick decision Modi ji, otherwise these cries will never forgive... Retaliate by imposing President's rule... otherwise the future will not forgive.)
(Note: The following visuals may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)
WHAT WE FOUND
On carefully listening to the man in the viral video, we noticed that he was not talking in Bengali and he used the word “positive.”
Taking clues from here, we searched on Google with relevant keywords and came across a report by The News Minute that carried the same visual as in the viral video.
As per the article published on 4 May, the incident took place in Koyyanapeta in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district when a man struggled to breathe and his daughter tried to give him water but the wife attempted to hold the daughter back, fearing infection.
The man, identified as one Asiri Naidu, a daily wage worker died in front of his family. He had come back from Vijayawada as he tested positive for COVID.
Fearing COVID-19, locals had asked the family to stay outside the village and even when Naidu’s condition deteriorated, the locals did not offer help to take him to the hospital, the TNM report added.
Further, journalist Charan Teja tweeted the viral visuals mentioning the details of the incident.
News channel NDTV, too, uploaded a bulletin on the incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh.
Evidently, a video of a daughter trying to give water to her COVID-positive father in Andhra Pradesh was falsely linked to post-poll violence in West Bengal.
