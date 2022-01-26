Video Shows Driver Making a U-Turn on a 'Cliff's Edge'? Not Quite
A video from the same location taken from a different angle shows an adjacent road near the narrow road.
A video showing a driver pulling of a U-turn on a narrow road on what seems to be a cliff's edge has been viral since a few days. Several social media users have shared the roughly one-and-a-half-minute video with a claim that it shows a 'dangerous' U-turn.
However, we found that the claims made in the viral video were not completely true. While the drive did make a U-turn on a narrow road, the road was not on the edge of a cliff.
A video from the same location, taken from a different angle shows a road next to the narrow road seen in the video, which clearly shows that the edge of the cliff was at a substantial distance.
CLAIM
Several social media users and some news publications shared the video with a claim that the incredible U-turn was pulled off on a cliff's edge.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we extracted keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search with keywords like "u-turn, narrow road".
In the search results we found a longer version of the viral video posted on 25 December 2021.
The 1:34 seconds video was titled, "The driving expert demonstrates the very narrow road U-turn skills" and was uploaded on a YouTube channel called 'DrivingSkill'.
According to the description of the channel, it was created in October 2021 and its location was stated as Hong Kong. While going through other videos in the channel, we came across another video with same blue car at the same location.
This video which was taken from the other side of the road clearly showed another road running next to the narrow road where the car was making the U-turn.
While we could not independently verify the origin of the viral video, its clear from the other angle that the driver didn't attempt the U-turn on a cliff's edge.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.