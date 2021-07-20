Video of Gujarat Temple Falsely Shared as Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

On going through the comments of one of the viral posts, we found a comment by a user who had identified the temple as a 'Jain Mandir' in Gujarat.

Taking a cue from here, we looked for 'Jain temple in Gujarat' on YouTube. We found a video blog of the temple in Gujarat posted by a user 'Vasanthi Ajeesh' on 26 February 2021, which mentioned that it was 'Chuli Jain Temple in Halvad'.

We saw many elements that matched with the viral video that is claimed to be the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.