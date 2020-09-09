Video of Brutal Murder of Woman in Brazil Falsely Shared as India

We broke up the video into several keyframes using Invid and ran a reverse search on them. This led us to a thread on Reddit where the video had been shared with the information that it showed a woman being killed in Brazil.

We then tried searching the web for news about a woman being killed with an axe in Brazil. No relevant results were yielded by a search with English words, so we ran a search with “mulher morta com machado”, Portuguese for “woman killed with an axe”.

When we searched Facebook with these keywords, we came across a post by a Facebook page called “Feminicídio - Parem de nos matar”. The page had uploaded a post on 1 September which said that a 23-year-old woman by the name of Thalia Torres de Souza had been murdered over the preceding weekend.

According to the post, the incident had taken place in Granja Portugal, Fortaleza, in Brazil and that the body bore signs of an extremely violent death, probably caused by axe blows to the head.