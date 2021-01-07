Video of ‘Batman’ at Floyd Protests Revived Amid US Capitol Siege

A video of a protester dressed up as Batman has gone viral with the false claim that he was at the US Capitol last night on 6 January, when a mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building.

The video could be traced back to May 2020 when Bob Gable, better known as ‘Bucks County Batman’, showed up at Philadelphia’s anti-racism protests for George Floyd who was choked to death by a white police officer.