Video of ‘Newly Married’ Woman Reporting for Duty as Loco Pilot Is AI-Generated

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a newly married woman on duty as a loco pilot, dressed in a saree.
News organisations The Times of India, NewsX, and News18 Hindi also shared these visuals.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a YouTube account, @kumkumkumari0101.
The video, sharing visuals similar to the viral video, was uploaded on .
The video has an AI label, indicating that it was altered or fully generated using AI.
The account has posted several such videos of women as loco pilots, containing AI labels.
Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.
According to the tool, the video is 81 percent likely to have been generated by AI.
We also ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that three of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.
We ran the video through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited with Google AI because it detected a SynthID watermark.
We shared the viral clip with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), which ran it through several AI content detectors.
Two keyframes from the video were run through AI or Not, an AI detection tool and the detector flagged both the screenshots as AI-generated.
AI image detector, ImageWhisperer, determined one screenshot as AI-generated and detected modifications in the second one, but indicated that the underlying image is not AI-generated. (Swipe)
Here are the results of AI detection by ImageWhisperer.
(Source: ImageWhisperer/ Screenshot)
Conclusion: The video doesn't show a real clip of a newly married woman reporting for duty as a loco pilot because it is AI-generated.
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