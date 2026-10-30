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Video of ‘Newly Married’ Woman Reporting for Duty as Loco Pilot Is AI-Generated

We found that a range of AI-generated videos where women were shown as locomotive pilots.

Anika K
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WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show a newly married woman on duty as a loco pilot, dressed in a saree.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a YouTube account, @kumkumkumari0101.

  • The video, sharing visuals similar to the viral video, was uploaded on 6 October 2026.

  • The video has an AI label, indicating that it was altered or fully generated using AI.

  • The account has posted several such videos of women as loco pilots, containing AI labels.

Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.

  • According to the tool, the video is 81 percent likely to have been generated by AI.

  • We also ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that three of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.

  • We ran the video through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited with Google AI because it detected a SynthID watermark.

We shared the viral clip with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), which ran it through several AI content detectors.

  • Two keyframes from the video were run through AI or Not, an AI detection tool and the detector flagged both the screenshots as AI-generated.

  • AI image detector, ImageWhisperer, determined one screenshot as AI-generated and detected modifications in the second one, but indicated that the underlying image is not AI-generated. (Swipe)

  • Here are the results of AI detection by ImageWhisperer.

    (Source:&nbsp;ImageWhisperer/ Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video doesn't show a real clip of a newly married woman reporting for duty as a loco pilot because it is AI-generated.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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