Video is Neither From Tehri Nor Is There Any Communal Angle to it

Mentioning the details about the dispute, he said, “There was an old road which was an ancestral one. The people who were blocking the road donated a part of their own land for the construction of a new road. They said that when we are giving you a new road, what is the need of the old road.”



He also mentioned that two-three families involved in the matter were not on good terms and thus they made a video which went viral.

We also got in touch with Subhandeen, a member of one of the families who was complaining about blocking of the road. He, too said, that all the people involved in the incident are Muslims.