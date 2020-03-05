Delhi Violence: Digvijaya Singh Shares UP Video With False Claim
CLAIM
In wake of violence that gripped northeast Delhi, multiple unverified videos are being circulated with misleading claims. One such video which shows people pelting stones in police presence is being shared to establish Delhi Police’s involvement in the violence.
The video which is being massively circulated on Facebook and Twitter was also shared by senior Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, on 1 March.
An archived link of the post can be found here.
Nagma Morarji, member of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), also shared this video on 29 February with the same false claim.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
The video actually pertains to Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad where CAA protests turned violent on 20 December 2019 and reports of Police crackdown surfaced.
It is being shared with a twisted narrative of Delhi Police’s alleged involvement in Delhi violence.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
On conducting reverse image search, we came across a YouTube video by a channel named S.N.S channel boos titled “up police and terrorist rss partnership attack in Muslims india firozabad.” The video has the same visuals and was posted on 5 January, 2020.
We followed it up with a Google keyword search using terms like ‘UP Firozabad CAA Protests Violence’ led us to a video by the Times Of India with the title “CAA violence: Videos shot by locals show civilians pelting stone, setting ablaze Muslim-owned property before cops in UP's Firozabad.”
Several twitter handles had shared the same video suggesting the incident indeed took place in UP’s Firozabad.
Hence, a video from Uttar Pradesh is being circulated with a false narrative linking it to violence in north east Delhi.