Fact-Check: Does This Viral Video Show India’s First Bullet Trains? No!

A video showing a train coach, with a saffron stripe along its body, being transported atop a heavy vehicle, has gone viral on social media.
What's the claim?: Those sharing the short clip have claimed that it shows a glimpse of India's first bullet trains, which are being indigenously manufactured at Bengaluru's BEML Limited in partnership with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) under the Indian Railways.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on one of the frames from the video, which led us to a Facebook post, which shared visuals of a similar train being transported on 16 August 2026.
Its caption, when translated, said that it showed the N700ST train 'safely arriving' in Taiwan the day prior.
On comparing one of these photos with the video from the claim, we noticed several similarities, including the symbols on the underside of the vehicle, as well as the same spacer number.
We then ran a keyword search with the term 'N700ST reaches Taiwan' in Chinese [N700ST 抵达台湾] to look for news report about the same.
One such report, first published by Taiwanese news outlet CTi News and also shared on Yahoo! News, carried a screenshot of the viral video.
It mentioned that the Taiwan High Speed Rail's new N700ST trains had arrived at Kaohsiung Port on 15 August, and many people had gathered to witness and take photos of its unloading and transport.
Adding Kaohsiung to our previous search term, we came across more news reports by Japan Times and Kaohsiung Times, which also reported on the train's arrival in Taiwan.
The latter carried similar visuals of the train as seen in the viral video.
Conclusion: A video showing a N700ST train arriving in Taiwan's Kaohsiung is being shared with the false claim that it shows India's first bullet train.
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