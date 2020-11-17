French Cops Didn’t Arrest Muslims For Spitting, Video is Unrelated

People from Romania called out the false information in the tweet and said that the footage was taken during a clash between violent football fans and police.

We searched for news reports on confrontations between football fans and police at a subway station and found several reports from 2 October 2020 about a clash between the fans of FC Dinamo 1948 Bucharest and CSA Steaua București teams.

A report by Digisport, a Romanian sports channel, mentioned, “When the gendarmes (police) tried to separate the two groups and disperse them, the supporters came into conflict with the police. The group of Steaua supporters returned to the Ștefan cel Mare metro station and at the moment of driving the fans, two gendarmes were hit, requiring intervention to immobilise and detain the aggressors.”

The report carried screenshots from the same viral video.